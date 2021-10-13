Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $140,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 6,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,095,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $72,466,000 after acquiring an additional 177,093 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

