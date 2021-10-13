Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 25,916 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,916 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,225,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

