Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,297,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 720.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 864,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 382,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.