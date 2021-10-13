ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of VRAY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 8,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,707. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

