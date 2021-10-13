Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Vimeo alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vimeo (VMEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.