Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €106.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.71 ($123.19).

Shares of EPA:DG traded down €1.18 ($1.39) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €89.55 ($105.35). 870,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.16. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

