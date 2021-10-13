Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 34,100 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $48,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.12. 8,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,202. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.23. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

