Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 84,600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,349,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,393,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,331,000 after buying an additional 1,434,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. 782,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,226,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

