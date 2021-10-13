Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 111.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Equinix were worth $40,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $760.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $824.70 and a 200-day moving average of $783.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.