Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $463.19 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,381,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 242,300 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $463,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 260,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $4,251,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after buying an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,454,203. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.41.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

