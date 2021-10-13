Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $61.80 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 979,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $61,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. 502,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,294,828. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $258.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

