Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 159,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159,600 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $97,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. 241,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,691,346. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

