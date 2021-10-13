Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, an increase of 432.3% from the September 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod bought 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $91,615.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

NFJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.