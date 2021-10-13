Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.56

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 5340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

VIST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 3.43.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

