Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Boosted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1,142.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vistra worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vistra by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Vistra by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vistra by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.