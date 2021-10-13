Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC started coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($70.59) target price for the company.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group alerts:

OTC:VTSCY opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.