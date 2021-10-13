VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Shares of VOXX stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $252.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 54,900 shares of company stock worth $618,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

