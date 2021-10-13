W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.77. 7,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.