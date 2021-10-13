Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $339.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $227.34 and a one year high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

