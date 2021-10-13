Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Up 6.5%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 1,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 650,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $4,014,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $20,399,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.