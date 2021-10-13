Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $277.90

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $277.90 and last traded at $277.90, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.90.

The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.