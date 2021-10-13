WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:UVE opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $424.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.90 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.11%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

