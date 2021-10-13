WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,012,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,820,000 after acquiring an additional 333,511 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $348,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15.

