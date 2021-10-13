WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,121 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE MC opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.