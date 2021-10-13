Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $204.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

