Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 53.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,279,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,919,000 after purchasing an additional 236,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $252.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.50 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

