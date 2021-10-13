Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 217,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter.

PGF opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

