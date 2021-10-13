Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

QAI stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

