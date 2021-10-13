Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after purchasing an additional 64,587 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

