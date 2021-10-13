Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,802,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Caterpillar by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,860,000 after acquiring an additional 444,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.30.

Caterpillar stock opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

