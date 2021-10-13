Webster Financial Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WBS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of WBS opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

