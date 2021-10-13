Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME):

10/7/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/5/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/30/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.80 ($71.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/22/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.50 ($93.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/22/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/17/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/10/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/10/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.80 ($71.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of FME stock traded down €0.42 ($0.49) on Wednesday, hitting €60.58 ($71.27). 509,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €75.08 ($88.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.