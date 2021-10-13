Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.95.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 80.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 164,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 39,652 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

