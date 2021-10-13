Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.95.
Shares of WFC opened at $46.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 80.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 164,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 39,652 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
