Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Up 4.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 27,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,678,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $536.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.
About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
