Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Up 4.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 27,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,678,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $536.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

