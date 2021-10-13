Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$68.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$68.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.95.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

TSE:WPM traded up C$1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$49.55. The company had a trading volume of 629,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market cap of C$22.31 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.22. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$67.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.