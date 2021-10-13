Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.64.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$67.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

