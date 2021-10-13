Wilder World Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $114.26 million and $6.21 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.00211018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00093642 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,583,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

