William Monroe Buys 40,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe bought 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe bought 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe purchased 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe bought 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

Shares of ICD stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.97.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

