Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.17

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.17 and traded as high as $29.27. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 15,550 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

