WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Plans $0.87 Semi-annual Dividend

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8714 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
WPP has decreased its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years. WPP has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WPP to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
WPP stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. WPP has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
