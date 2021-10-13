WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Plans $0.87 Semi-annual Dividend

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8714 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

WPP has decreased its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years. WPP has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WPP to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

WPP stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. WPP has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WPP stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

