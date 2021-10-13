WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.22.

WW stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in WW International by 20.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WW International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

