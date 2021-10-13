XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. XBiotech Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 60.47%.

In related news, CEO John Simard sold 14,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $179,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 124,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,069 in the last 90 days. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

