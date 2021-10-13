XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities started coverage on XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. XOS has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

