Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPOF. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

XPOF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 344,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,655. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.