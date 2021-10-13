XSGD Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $89.35 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00119253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,971.05 or 0.99718158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,611.56 or 0.06212385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 152,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 120,796,764 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

