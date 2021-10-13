XSGD (XSGD) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $88.75 million and $1.49 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00118645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,837.34 or 1.00180486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.74 or 0.06269325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 152,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 120,796,764 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.