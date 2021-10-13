Ycash (YEC) Hits One Day Volume of $30,535.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $30,535.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00205408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00121387 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00125839 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,673,219 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.