Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 47,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,814. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 1,360.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 189,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

