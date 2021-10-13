Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $137,424.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,101 shares of company stock worth $1,555,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,248.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in 8X8 by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

