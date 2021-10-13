Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.26 Million

Brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce $48.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the highest is $48.81 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $58.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $190.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $192.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $243.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.61 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 474,784 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 155,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 43,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

